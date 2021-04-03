Land around a former adult education center that fell into disrepair before it was destroyed by fire could be converted into solar panels.

Westmount in Dover could house 756 photovoltaic modules (PVs) on inclined stands that would convert daylight into electricity for local use by the National Grid.

Westmount had inhabited its six acres for nearly 140 years – it went under the hammer in February 2003 when threats threatened that everything might come down. Copyright: Ward & Partner

Plans for the 1,465 m² site at 80 Folkestone Road were presented to Dover District Council this week.

It is owned by Blackcap Ltd, a London-based company that owns and subdivides land. The development proposals are processed by Noble Green Energy from Deryshire.

In the application it says: “The area allocated for solar PV is wasteland and not suitable for residential or other purposes.”

It adds that there are no trees or hedges on the proposed development site, but there are adjacent ones.

According to the design and access declaration, the PVs would be no more than two meters high and would be “laid two high in portrait format in three rows oriented from east to west to south.

The solar panels will be placed in the marked locations in Westmount on Folkestone Road. Image DDC planning portal

The statement adds, “The PVs are set at a 30 ° angle. This orientation and tilt maximizes the electricity generated by the PVs.”

If the array has more than one row, to prevent one row from casting a shadow on the other, the rows are spaced 3 to 4 m apart.

The leading edge of each row would be pinned 1 m above the ground. The connection to the power grid is via an 80 m long underground cable.

The document also said there would be no noise exposure to neighbors where the closest is 50 meters away.

The application contains details of drawings relating to the expected reflection and glare of the panels. However, the applicant states that the landscape will have minimal impact.

A solar system: the top of each panel is no more than 2 m high at an incline of 30 degrees

An ecological survey has been carried out and the results are available on the council’s online planning portal.

The results of the study suggest that caution should be exercised when working in deciduous forest areas to avoid the annoying tower mice that live in the area.

According to the Bat Conservation Trust, there must be low, covered lighting to maintain the pendulum corridors for bats that live in the area.

In an ecological study for an unrelated development in 2008, viviparous lizard, slow worm, pipistrelle bat and badger species were recorded in the countryside.

The latest study by the Kent Reptile and Amphibian Group found that common frogs, toads, and smooth newts, along with adder snakes, are likely residents.

The site was put under the hammer of the auctioneer in February 2003. It was empty in September 2007 when it burned down in an arson attack and firefighters had to be present several times within 24 hours. It had previously been used as the Kent County Council’s adult education center, with day and night classes.

The existing access can still be used and is suitable for trucks that access the construction site during and after construction.

You can view the application’s documents by searching for 20/01355 on the dovergov.uk planning pages

