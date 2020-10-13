South Korea studies triple-digit rise in coronavirus instances in six days: KCDA

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus instances as of Monday midnight, marking a triple-digit improve in six days, the Korea Illness Management and Prevention Company stated on Tuesday.
Every day infections had fallen largely into the double-digit vary prior to now two weeks, which led the federal government to loosen up some guidelines on social distancing this week.
