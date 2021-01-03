South Korean shares had their greatest yr in additional than a decade in 2020. This is what drove them greater

A foreign money supplier, sporting a masks to keep away from the unfold of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), works in entrance of digital boards exhibiting the Korea Composite Inventory Value Index (KOSPI) at a financial institution in Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2020.

Buyers who caught with South Korean shares by way of 2020 have been handsomely rewarded.

The Kospi index, South Korea’s stock-market benchmark, rallied 30.8% for the yr, its greatest annual bounce in additional than a decade. The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) rose 38.4% in 2020, outperforming most developed and rising markets. The ETF’s year-to-date features prime these of different broadly adopted rising markets in addition to the S&P 500 within the U.S.

South Korea’s sturdy fairness market returns got here because the nation’s well being response to the coronavirus pandemic — together with fiscal and financial stimulus measures already in place — stored its financial system from lacking a beat for many of 2020.

“In South Korea, you may have this mixture of fine well being public coverage along with loads of [economic] coverage assist,” stated Mehran Nakhjavani, companion and rising market strategist at MRB Companions. “The timing of all of it was fortuitous.”