NEW ALBANIA – The feeling of relief was palpable in the room and also showed on Korrion Symonette’s face.







Korrion Symonette responded after learning she passed both tests Thursday and received CNA certification.







After three months of training and instruction and lifelong encouragement from her parents, the Jeffersonville native heard the words that made the effort worthwhile.

“You passed both tests,” said the instructor.

Symonette’s reaction was shared by several women on Thursday as they climbed the hurdles to earn certified certifications in nursing assistance. Even the masks they wore couldn’t hide their smiles.

“I’m just very, very excited for this trip,” said Symonette. “I have a long line of nurses in the family so it was one of those things that is like a rite of passage.”

It’s also a stepping stone for Symonette looking to continue their education to earn additional nursing certifications.

The CNA program is one of the certifications offered by River Valley Resources as part of the Indiana Adult Education Initiative. Other offers include welding and truck driving certifications as well as training opportunities and courses to learn the English language. River Valley also offers career advice.

Those who meet the qualifications can be trained for free through scholarships.

The group that completed the CNA program in New Albany was special as it had to endure a lot in terms of schedule changes and other issues related to the pandemic, said Wendy McCarty, people development coordinator at River Valley.







Student Joanna Leadingham hugs Wendy McCarty, people development coordinator at River Valley Resources, after Leadingham graduated from the CNA program on Thursday.







“It was a real pleasure. We saw students from all sorts of situations. Some very smooth situations, some really difficult situations, and we’ve seen a group of students overcome, ”she said. “You have faced a lot of challenges and it’s just an amazing group of women.”

Partnerships are key to adult education in Indiana. In the CNA class, professional tuition was offered by Teresa Headington, a registered nurse and recruiter at Guerin Woods Senior Center in Georgetown.

Some of the program graduates are employed or might find a job at Guerin Woods, while others plan to look elsewhere. There is a great need for nurses and rescuers, and the youngest class of River Valley CNAs has proven during their training that they are ready for the next step, Headington said.

“You are very persistent, very confident and confident,” she said. “You will get ahead in life.”

Thursday brought the final steps towards certification. Two tests are conducted by an Ivy Tech Community College certified instructor. There is a written exam followed by a hands-on scenario in which the instructor gives the student a hypothetical medical diagnosis for a patient. Then the trainee must follow the protocols and perform the required tasks.

Although the patient is a dummy, the scenarios reflect what a CNA would experience on a normal work day. The instructor has an extensive checklist and the student must meet the requirements to pass the test.







Hannah Traughber applauds after finding out she passed both tests Thursday when the Floyd County resident received CNA certification through the Indiana Adult Education program.







“I feel complete and proud of myself,” said Floyd County’s Hannah Traughber after passing both tests. “Especially with everything that has happened in recent years, it’s a great achievement.”

Watching students celebrate after receiving certification is one reason the program is so rewarding for McCarty.







Joanna Leadingham is adjusting a cover for a sham patient dummy on Thursday as part of her CNA testing.







“Adult education is a fresh start for many adult learners,” she said. “It enables many different types of training, career planning, and navigation. It’s just a fresh start and it’s completely free. “

Traughber stayed around after receiving her paperwork to find out if her fellow student Joanna Leadingham had passed the tests as well. The two hugged after Leadingham showed up with her certification in hand.

Leadingham started her job with Guerin Woods in February and said she only regretted not getting her CNA certification earlier in life. She said it was a rewarding profession, but those interested in nursing need to realize the seriousness of the calling.

“You have to want to help people,” she said. “You can’t just show up for a paycheck.”

Tiffany Hedrick had planned to get her CNA certification through the Prosser Career Education Center, but life was taking her in a different direction. Sixteen years later, she achieved the goal she had as a teenager.

Like Leadingham, she said that nursing is a special profession.







Tiffany Hedrick smiles when she learns that she passed both exams on Thursday and received a CNA certificate.







“You have to want to help people. You have to have a knack for that, ”said Hedrick.

The next CNA class begins April 12th in New Albany.

“I think adult education is the treasure trove that many in our community have yet to find,” said McCarty. “It offers a lot of resources and services. We see that when they realize what they can do, the self-confidence of students increases significantly. “

There are six offices in Southern Indiana serving Region 10 and the New Albany location is in the Anchor Building at 800 E. Eighth St. Personal and virtual classes are available. Further information is available by calling 800-262-6017 or at www.facebook.com/RVRAdultEd.