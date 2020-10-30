Sports activities Figures Backing Trump Leaves USA As we speak’s Brennan in Full Meltdown Mode

President Donald Trump is gaining help from MMA fighters and legendary sports activities figures, inflicting consternation for USA As we speak, which was none too happy about this growth. Jack Nicklaus and Brett Favre made headlines this week for lending their help to the president, golfer Bryson DeChambeau is a Trumper and Politico featured the anti-wo bros — a number of fighters who’ve come out swinging for Trump and towards woke athletes

Politico‘s Marc Caputo mentioned all politicians view themselves as fighters, “however none has ever had as many of their nook as Donald Trump.” The President has sought to capitalize on his reputation with influential mixed-martial artists and achieve voting traction amongst younger males. He has elevated combined martial arts fighters into “full-blown marketing campaign surrogates spreading his Make America Nice Once more gospel at swing-state rallies and fundraisers,” Caputo wrote.

“Donald Trump is a fighter. We see a fighter in him,” mentioned Colby “Chaos” Covington, the UFC’s top-ranked welterweight contender, who spoke out for Trump and towards woke athletes like LeBron James.

“He’s (Trump) uncovered the faux information. He is bought smear campaigns towards him. The Hollywood elite is teamed up towards him. And in him, we see a man that’s nonetheless resilient and nonetheless preventing again for the higher of America,” Covington added.

Final month Covington spoke by phone with the President after an enormous victory within the octagon and mentioned: “You retain us secure, not these woke athletes. I’m sick of those woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

And simply final week, Covington said: “Congrats, LeBron, on setting the report for the least-watched NBA finals in historical past. You want you possibly can blame it on the pandemic however all people’s simply sick of your woke bulls***.

No less than a dozen present and former fighters have endorsed Trump, and 6 of them attended a latest Donald Trump Jr. rally in Las Vegas. UFC President Dana White helps President Trump. Former UFC champ and Olympic Gold medalist Henry Cejudo spoke at a “Latinos for Trump” rally. Jorge Masvidal has toured with the Trump marketing campaign.

Corridor of Fame former NFL quarterback Brett Favre introduced that Trump has his vote. “My Vote is for what makes this nation nice, freedom of speech & faith, 2nd Amnd, arduous working tax paying residents, police & army,” he tweeted. “On this election, we now have freedom of alternative, which all ought to respect. For me & these rules, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote”

Whereas USA As we speak performed the Favre story straight and with out editorial remark, it ran a gripe story in regards to the legendary Jack Nicklaus (seen in above photo) endorsing the president. Going full white guilt, columnist Christine Brennan complained

At first blush, Jack Nicklaus’ full-throated Twitter endorsement of Donald Trump Wednesday night was not in the slightest degree shocking. The headlines write themselves: Golf course developer endorses one other golf course developer. Wealthy outdated white man from a wealthy outdated white man sport endorses one other wealthy outdated white man from the game. Whereas loads of Twitter accounts supported Nicklaus’ fawning treatise on Trump, many others didn’t. There was outrage. There was anger. And, worst of all for Nicklaus, there was real shock {that a} beloved position mannequin might let down so many who had rooted for him for many years.

Nicklaus wrote a prolonged tweet explaining his help of the President. Amongst his feedback, he mentioned, “In my view, (Trump) has been extra numerous than any President I’ve seen and has tried to assist individuals from all walks of life – equally.”

Brennan moaned she might write a half dozen columns refuting that sentence alone. Exhibiting Trump Derangement Syndrome, she spewed allegations that Trump “has persistently and reprehensibly denigrated girls and folks of colour,” “has been accused of sexually assaulting or sexually harassing not less than 26 girls” and “has waged battle on Black athletes.”

Whereas the snowflake Brennan melted down, loads of different present and former athletes have lined up in help of this president.

A present golf star, 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, can be a fan of President Trump. In an April interview, he mentioned, “I’m extraordinarily honored to symbolize Trump Golf and have the connection with the Trump Group that I’ve. From Larry Glick, to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., your complete crew is at all times behind me 100%, and I’m grateful for his or her help.”

DeChambeau mentioned it was “really an honor” when he performed golf with the President in 2017. That is definitely not a marketing campaign endorsement however, given the feverishness of lefty cancel tradition, simply acknowledging a relationship with Trump is fairly daring.

Different sports activities figures supporting Trump are Mike Ditka, Johnny Damon, Mariano Rivera, Herschel Walker, Curt Schilling, LSU soccer coach Ed Orgeron, Burgess Owens, Mike Tyson and extra.