Back in May of this year, Valve was controversial when it threatened to cancel a number of adult games unless they made changes. Many of these games were visual novels with sexual content in some form, including nudity, made more evident by patches. This was apparently resolved when Valve pulled back on statements that they would be removing games from the store that had made no changes and issued a statement saying that anything that wasn’t illegal or trolling was on Steam -Loading would be allowed.

Valve’s subsequent contact was slow, although it eventually pointed out a new process that is still unavailable and caused problems for some developers. The first time Sunrider developer Love in Space talked about, they tweeted that they couldn’t get their next game, Shining Song Starnova, out on Steam until Valve implemented some new filtering options that they lacked a timeline for.

We’ve now been updated by Valve in regards to Shining Song Starnova, the summary is that they are working on new features to give people more control over the content they see and SSS has been identified as needing these features in place before it can go live on Steam. [1/2] — Love in Space (@Love_In_Space) July 12, 2018

We reached out to the Sekai Project publisher who confirmed the situation and said they had other titles to re-submit for. They were unable to tell what titles it was, but they also stated that this will affect both existing and new titles. Sekai Project also stated that they are looking for alternative platforms to release the games as they have been waiting over two months.

I then reached out to other developers who were affected by the events in May. Some of them said they had received letters from Valve stating that they were working on new tools that would require additional information to be filled in when the new system is implemented. When I confirmed that this affects all games in the genre, a developer referred me to the title Boobs Saga, which could not get approval to release, which resulted in them having to delay their release.

We asked Valve for a comment, but they haven’t responded at the time of this writing. We will continue to monitor this situation and update as more are available.

Note: If you are a developer affected by this, please contact [email protected]