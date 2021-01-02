Strangest of All: A podcast of true fiction, and false information

Over the Christmas vacation, I made a decision to attempt my hand on the podcasting recreation. Because of a microphone delivered by Santa and the benefit with which all of the little instruments could be acquired as of late, I sat down for a day and received one thing that appears like … an newbie who sat down for a day. Nonetheless, I loved the method and it gave me an opportunity to speak about one thing that has obsessed me for greater than half a century: the books of former radio host Frank Edwards.

I will not received into it at size as a result of that’s a giant a part of what the podcast covers, however Edwards was one thing of a novel character, a more moderen model of Charles Fort crossed with a little bit of Ambrose Bierce and a touch of Walter Cronkite. For many years Edwards was a straight newsman, first on native radio packages after which on Mutual Broadcasting System. However he received into one thing that was … let’s simply say unusual. I stumbled throughout the books he made by compiling his radio broadcasts within the again row of a bit of public library in my hometown once I was about 10. I learn all of them. I purchased all of them. I learn them aside. Then I purchased them once more. One thing about Edwards’ model—unusual tales instructed with a journalist’s directness—simply floored me. It nonetheless does. Should you’ve received quarter-hour, give: “Strangest of All: The disappearance of Oliver Larch” a hear.