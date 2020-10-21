Streaming service Quibi to wind down operations six months after launch

© Reuters. Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks throughout a Quibi keynote deal with on the 2020 CES in Las Vegas



(Reuters) – Streaming service Quibi mentioned on Wednesday it intends to wind down its operations and begin a course of to promote its property, simply six months after its launch.

“The world has modified dramatically since Quibi launched and our standalone enterprise mannequin is not viable,” founder Jeffrey Katzenberg mentioned in a press release.

Quibi provides leisure and information in episodes of 10 minutes or much less on cellphones, initially promoted for on-the-go viewing.

The corporate mentioned it will start winding down its operations and plans to work with its authorized and monetary advisers over the approaching months to dissolve the corporate and establish an acceptable purchaser for its property.

The Wall Avenue Journal reported the information earlier within the day.