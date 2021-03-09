BALTIMORE (AP) – It started out as a joke. Best friends and unemployed exotic dancers Joy Mason and Iyana Hall said they were protesting to reopen Baltimore’s adult entertainment options.

But one thing led to another. They designed a flyer and mailed it to people they knew. In what seemed like minutes, the word got around to hundreds of employees from the various clubs in the city. Online they heard from strip club artists as far as Texas and Miami.

In front of town hall, 26-year-old Mason and 21-year-old Hall stood with a handful of fellow dancers and other dancers working in the industry, which Mayor Brandon Scott closed in December due to increasing coronavirus cases. However, as COVID-19 cases have subsided and the city eased restrictions on performing live elsewhere, adult entertainment is still banned.

The excitement was enough to drown out another press conference scheduled near the NAACP’s Baltimore office.

Hall held a pink megaphone. “Come out, Mr. Mayor,” she said. “We just want to have a talkie conversation.”

It’s a scene that has played out in various forms in the U.S. over the past year, as workers, business owners, college professors, and parents of school children have shown that shops, restaurants, and schools are reopening – or in some cases, staying closed.

In Baltimore, where coronavirus restrictions have been stricter than other parts of the state, debates over whether to stay open or closed have become particularly important. More recently, restaurant owners have expressed frustration, which at times bordered on the city’s business closings. A Maryland trading group sued the city of Baltimore on the grounds that the restrictions they were holding were unfair.

Andrew Alley, owner of the city’s Penthouse Club, described Scott’s refusal to lift restrictions on adult entertainment venues as “a punishing slap in the face.” Some of its employees have taken jobs in neighboring Baltimore County, where clubs are 50% busy. While Scott recently allowed concerts and other live performances, “they’ve singled out adult entertainment,” Alley said. “I do not know why.”

As of last month, Alley’s Club has only been allowed to operate as a bar. One agreement he says is, “McDonald’s can open, but you can only sell coffee.”

Dancers like Nikki Derosa, a 10-year veteran of the industry, sit and chat with guests – a cumbersome arrangement.

“We have to be practical in asking customers for tips,” she said.

There is not enough money to cover the rent and other expenses for you and your child. While unemployed, she briefly took a job as a bartender at Fells Point but said, “I was more afraid of getting COVID there. The people are shoulder to shoulder. “

Mayor’s spokeswoman Stefanie Mavronis said adult venues like strip clubs present a unique challenge to social distancing. Baltimore health authorities, responding to inquiries from club owners, have cited recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, calling for restrictions on activities that put people in close contact for long periods of time. This is difficult when wearing face coverings or taking place indoors.

In a statement sent by email, Mavronis wrote: “The Mayor and Health Commissioner have committed to working with our hospital partners to review the data over this four-week period and decide when it is appropriate to further relax the restrictions during this pandemic. “

Business owners like Alley say they took great care to comply with COVID-19 protocols. The employees measure the temperatures at the door. All dancers wear face masks.

Kayla Martinez, a 25-year-old dancer at Fantasies Night Club and Sports Bar, compared it to wearing a mask in the gym – a bit awkward, but worth it when it means she can get back on stage. Martinez said she returned to her old job at FedEx to make ends meet. She drove down from her home in York, Pennsylvania after working the night shift to make it in time for the protest.

As a dancer, she said, “I could work two nights a week and be home with my kids.” Her schedule at FedEx is a lot tighter as she tries to balance work and virtual learning. With the clubs closed, many Martinez colleagues have turned to sites like OnlyFans where they post explicit videos and interact with subscribers. Others talk to customers and ask them for money.

Not only strip club dancers and owners are affected, said Fantasies owner Cal Brockdorff, who came to the protest on Wednesday. His Curtis Bay nightclub employs more than 100 people, including chefs, bouncers and managers. In the midst of the downtime, his employees have been unemployed for almost a year.

Nearby, Mason carried a poster with a comic drawing of the mayor. “Open the Clubs Shortie!” It was said to be a nod to an exchange between Scott and a local activist that went viral last month.

“She’s such a Picasso,” said Hall.

The two have been friends for two years since Hall started working at the Ritz Cabaret in Fells Point and where Mason has already worked. Hall previously worked at Subway, a job that paid around $ 80 every two weeks. At the club she quadrupled her salary. “Ritz helped me pay my bills,” she said. Now she is struggling to cover her tuition at Morgan State University, where she studies health care administration.

Before she became a stripper, Yasmin McFarland, who works at the Goddess Gentlemen’s Club in Baltimore, said she was struggling with low self-esteem and depression. She felt unattractive most of the time. As a black woman, she felt the deep stab of racism.

The unconventional career has boosted her confidence and made her feel part of a club of strong, beautiful women. “Pole dancing is very, very difficult,” she said. “You just have to be strong everywhere.”

It also requires mental toughness and the ability to assess an audience. “I’ve seen girls – they couldn’t even last a month,” she said. “You don’t just go on stage for a song or two and then expect money to be poured over you,” she said.

This know-how was on display on Wednesday (February 24th).

At the same time as the performers’ rally was taking place, lawyers and allies of Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby planned a press conference and invited television crews. Following a report on Mosby’s travel and business relationships, they were due to raise their concerns to the Baltimore Inspector General’s office.

They set up a podium and microphones. The women sang louder.

“Who are we? Strippers! … What do we want? Our jobs back!”

When lawyer J. Wyndal Gordon spoke, the women moved behind him to see the news cameras.

The gatherings faced each other, a “Baltimore only” scene. Strip club dancers against lawyers in suits. Soon photos and videos spread online, encouraging affection for the hometown.

“Never change, Charm City!”

“As you can see, there is a very important picket going on behind us,” said Gordon as the women continued to sing. “I apologize … we will submit to these good citizens.”

The lawyers left; The dancers demanded victory.