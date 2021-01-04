Surveillance Footage Reveals Girl Assaulting Keyon Harrold And Son

Newly launched surveillance footage reveals that the girl who harassed Grammy-winning musician Keyon Harrold and his son assaulted {the teenager}. Ben Crump, the lawyer for the Harrold household, launched footage of the Dec. 26 incident that occurred on the Arlo Resort in Manhattan to the general public through Twitter. The 19-second clip reveals the girl lunging on the teen and tackling him to the ground.

The @nypd wants our assist figuring out the girl who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the harmless teen of stealing her cellphone. This newly launched footage of the assault clearly reveals her assaulting Keyon earlier than she fled the lodge previous to police arriving on scene! pic.twitter.com/hVnqrEXyjo — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 31, 2020

RELATED: Minneapolis Man Loses Job After Video Of Racial Profiling Incident Of Five Black Entrepreurs Goes Viral The newly launched video aligns with Harrold’s account of what occurred. He posted a video of the girl, who has been revealed to be 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto, confronting him and his son as a result of she believed that {the teenager} stole her cellphone. “Take the case off, that’s mine,” she mentioned. “Actually, give it again.” Harrold responded, saying “You assume there’s just one iPHone made on the earth,” earlier than the girl lets the pair know that she gained’t allow them to depart the lodge. Within the caption for the video that he shared on Instagram, Harrold mentioned that, “This particular person quote on quote ‘misplaced’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it, which [is] merely ridiculous.”

“This incident went on for 5 extra minutes, me defending my son from this lunatic,” he continued. “She scratched me; she tackled and grabbed him.” RELATED: Huge “Driving while Black” Billboard Calls Out Racial Profiling in Detroit Suburb Harrold went on to say that she wasn’t even a visitor of the lodge, having checked out three days earlier than, and that she discovered her cellphone when an Uber driver returned it to her. In response to the NY Post, Ponsetto has had a few brushes with the legislation within the final yr.

She was arrested for public intoxication in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28. In Could, she was detained for drunk driving close to Calabasas and hit with 4 misdemeanor counts — two for driving inebriated, one for illegal use of a driver’s license, and one for driving with a suspended license. Ponsetto alleges that she was assaulted in the course of the incident as an alternative.