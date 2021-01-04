Tanya Roberts, Bond Woman and That ’70s Present Star, Lifeless at 65 – E! On-line

Actress Tanya Roberts, recognized for the James Bond movie A View to a Kill and the hit TV comedy That ’70s Show, has died at age 65.

Her rep confirmed to TMZ that the actress handed away Sunday, Jan. 3 after she collapsed in her dwelling on Dec. 24 following a stroll along with her canine. She was hospitalized and positioned on a ventilator didn’t get well from the well being difficulty that was not associated to the coronavirus, in accordance with her workforce.

Tanya, née Victoria Leigh Blum, starred as Bond woman Stacey Sutton reverse Roger Moore‘s 007 within the 1985 flick A View to a Kill.

She appeared in plenty of campy style movies and comedies all through the late Nineteen Seventies and Eighties, together with 1979’s Racquet, 1982’s The Beastmaster, 1984’s Sheena and 1986’s Physique Slam.

She is maybe finest recognized for her position on That ’70s Present as Midge Pinciotti, mother to Laura Prepon‘s character Donna. Midge was written out of the present in 2001 after the third season, and Tanya later defined that she left to look after her husband Barry Roberts, who had fallen in poor health. The actress returned within the position as a recurring character within the sixth and seventh seasons.