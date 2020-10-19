Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead: How They’re Co-Parenting Brayden, 5 & Taylor, 10, After Her Break up From 2nd Husband

As Christina Anstead continues to navigate her break up from Ant Anstead, she’s additionally engaged on her co-parenting relationship with ex, Tarek El Moussa. Find out how they’re making an attempt to create a constant household dynamic for his or her two children.

Christina Anstead is taking issues at some point at a time after she announced her separation from Ant Anstead final month, after two years of marriage. The estranged couple shares 13-month-old son Hudson London Anstead. As she continues to determine her new regular, Christina is concentrated on her co-parenting relationship along with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flip stars, who share a son Brayden, 5, and daughter Taylor, 10, are getting alongside very properly with regards to elevating their two children.

“Tarek and Christina co-parent actually nice. They’ve discovered a groove, regardless of every little thing occurring with Christina’s separation,” a supply near the household instructed HollywoodLife, solely. “They’re not finest associates, nor will they ever be, however they’ve gotten to a spot the place they’ll talk for work and the youngsters and that’s actually all their relationship is.”

Whereas they’re in a fantastic place now, Christina, 37, and Tarek, 39, have labored tirelessly at their co-parenting relationship, following their tumultuous split in 2016. “It’s taken quite a lot of work that they’ve each put in,” the supply emphasised. “They’re in fixed communication for the youngsters, however they don’t all hangout on a regular basis. If there’s a perform involving the youngsters or a vacation, they’re looking for methods to make it work as a result of it makes the youngsters so completely happy. They’re fairly civil now,” the insider revealed.

Tarek has since moved on with Selling Sunset star, Heather Rae Young, 33. The couple got engaged in July whereas celebrating their one-year anniversary with a ship journey to Catalina Island, California. In August, Christina stated she “couldn’t be happier” for her ex and his new fiancee.

As for the place the 2 blondes stand, at this time? — “Christina and Heather are cordial to at least one one other and haven’t any downside being in the identical room collectively, however they’re probably not on pleasant phrases,” the supply stated, noting that there’s no dangerous blood. “Heather and Christina are simply very completely different individuals. However, they each love the youngsters and Heather is a really palms on individual of their lives and Christina is conscious of that.” Moreover, a separate supply instructed HollywoodLife that Tarek needs the mom of his youngsters nothing however the most effective, however they don’t focus on one another’s love lives.

On September 18, Christina took to Instagram to announce her break up from Ant, 41, after lower than two years of marriage. “Ant and I’ve made the troublesome resolution to separate. We’re grateful for one another and as at all times, our kids will stay our precedence,” Christina wrote alongside a picture of the pair strolling down the seashore throughout sundown. “We admire your assist and ask for privateness for us and our household as we navigate the longer term,” she added. Christina additionally disabled the feedback below her publish.

Christina moved on with Ant in November of 2017 — just a few months earlier than her divorce from Tarek turned closing in January of 2018. The HGTV star and the British tv persona went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Newport Seashore, CA on December 22, 2018, the place Christina even took his surname. They wasted no time making an attempt to start out a household, and welcomed a Hudson London Anstead, now 13-months, on September 6, 2019.