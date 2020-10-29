Taylor Swift Says ‘Purple’ Is Her ‘Solely True Breakup Album’ & Followers Reignite Jake Gyllenhaal Theories

Out of her eight studio albums, Taylor Swift picked one which was ‘particularly’ about ‘heartbreak.’ It simply so occurred to be launched a yr after her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift has been singing about love since 2006, however the 30-year-old pop star selected just one album as her “breakup” report: Purple. A lot to Swifties’ curiosity, this album got here out a yr after her breakup from Donnie Darko star Jake Gyllenhaal, 39! “I look again on this [Red] as my true breakup album, each different album has sparkles of various issues,” Taylor stated in an audio snippet from her upcoming interview in Rolling Stone’s 500 Biggest Albums Listing podcast with Amazon Music.

With reference to Red, Taylor added, “However this was an album that I wrote particularly about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.” In fact, this led to a resurgence of age-old theories that Taylor’s ex, Jake, was supposedly the muse behind this lyrical “heartbreak.”

“Jake Gyllenhaal did this,” one Swiftie tweeted in response to the podcast teaser, whereas one other fan tweeted, “i’d wish to thank jake gyllenhaal for breaking taylor swift’s coronary heart as a result of purple actually is her finest album.” Swifties have lengthy speculated that Taylor’s relationship with Jake, which lasted for roughly three months within the fall of 2010 up till the New 12 months, impressed her 2012 pop album. Particularly, it’s broadly believed that the songs “We Are By no means Ever Ever Getting Again Collectively” and “The Second I Knew” off Purple had been about Jake!

Jake Gyllenhaal did this — ᴬᴸᴱˣ 🇳🇴 | 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 | BIDEN-HARRIS | (@LWTrebellion) October 29, 2020

There’s one other tune that many followers have insisted is concerning the Brokeback Mountain star: “All Too Nicely,” which is definitely discovered on the deluxe album model of Purple. Actually, followers believed that Jake by chance referred to this bittersweet observe this previous September! The actor shared a childhood yearbook photo of himself carrying glasses, which simply so occurred to line up with Taylor’s lyrics in “All Too Nicely”: “Picture album on the counter, your cheeks had been turning purple / You was somewhat child with glasses in a twin-size mattress.”

It has been 9 years since they broke up, and followers are nonetheless simply as fascinated with Taylor and Jake’s extraordinarily short-lived romance. Today, Taylor is in a relationship with Boy, Erased star Joe Alwyn, 29, whereas Jake is relationship French mannequin Jeanne Cadieu, 24.