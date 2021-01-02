Ted Cruz Broadcasts His Opposition To Democracy By Forming New Coalition To Block Biden Victory

Days after Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley announced he would object to the certification of the 2020 election outcomes, practically a dozen Republican senators – led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) – have fashioned their very own coalition to oppose Electoral Faculty certification and name for an emergency audit.

According to Fox News, “A coalition of GOP senators and senators-elect, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, will object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election outcomes when a joint session of Congress meets subsequent week except there’s an emergency 10-day audit of the outcomes by an electoral fee.”

Along with Ted Cruz, the brand new anti-democracy coalition will embody 10 present and incoming senators, including Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who’s up for reelection in 2022.

Fox Information stories, “Cruz — together with Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; in addition to Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Invoice Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. — say that the election ‘featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud and unlawful conduct.’”

An concept so dangerous that even Mitch McConnell opposes it

The scheme to dam certification of the election outcomes – an train that’s doomed to fail – is such a nasty concept that even Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell opposes it.

Not solely will it not cease Joe Biden from taking workplace on Jan. 20, however the Republicans who go together with it’ll endlessly be on the document as having been a part of an tried coup.

This will preserve a handful of GOP senators on Trump’s good aspect within the quick time period, however it’s more likely to have disastrous long-term penalties for a political social gathering that’s imploding earlier than America’s eyes – all for an impeached, one-term president.

