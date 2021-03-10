Companies that were forced to close due to national restrictions introduced in March 2020 and that have not been able to reopen may be eligible for LRSG (Sector) funding.

Eligible businesses may be eligible for a cash grant from their local council for any 14 day period that they are closed.

This funding is available from November 1st, 2020 and is not retroactive.

Application deadline

The application deadline for the LRSG program (sector) ends on March 31, 2021.

Eligibility to participate

Eligible companies are:

Night clubs, dance halls and discos

Entertainment options for adults and hostess bars

Your company may be eligible if:

is based in England

occupies property for which it pays business tariffs (and is the tariff payer)

has been closed since March 23, 2020 due to national restrictions

Eligible businesses can receive a grant per non-domestic property.

Companies excluded from the fund

You cannot get funding if:

You have reopened as a different type of business (e.g. turning a night club into a bar).

Your company is under administration, bankrupt or has been removed from the Companies House register

You have exceeded the allowable subsidy limit

You must notify your local council if your situation changes and you no longer meet the eligibility criteria, e.g. B. if you become insolvent.

grant

The new domestic subsidy allowance for the COVID-19 business support grants went into effect on March 4, 2021. Applications made before this date will be subject to the previous rules.

This scheme is covered by 3 grants:

Small amounts of financial assistance – You can pay up to £ 335,000 (subject to exchange rates) over a 3 year period

COVID-19 Business Grant Allowance – You are allowed up to £ 1,600,000

COVID-19 Business Grant Special Allowance – When you have reached your limits under the Small Amounts of Financial Assistance Allowance and COVID-19 Business Grant Allowance, you may be able to access an additional financial allowance under these system rules of up to £ 9,000,000 provided certain conditions are met

Grants under these three Certificates can be combined for a potential total of up to £ 10,935,000 (subject to exchange rates).

What you get

The grant is based on the pro-rata value of your property on November 1st, 2020.

If your business has a property with a fractional value of £ 15,000 or less, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £ 667 for every 14 day period that your business is closed.

If your business has a property with a pro rata value of more than £ 15,000 and less than £ 51,000, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £ 1,000 for every 14 day period that your business is closed.

If your business has a property with a prorated value of £ 51,000 or more, you may be eligible for a cash grant of £ 1,500 for every 14 day period that your business is closed.

The grant is extended to cover any additional 14-day closure period. If your business is closed for 28 days or 2 payment cycles it will receive £ 1,334, £ 2,000 or £ 3,000 depending on the pro-rated value of the property.

How do I apply?

Visit your community’s website to find out how to apply.