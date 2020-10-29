Texas Teen Killed Over ‘Social Media Beef’

A Texas 16-year-old was reportedly killed on Monday (October 26) in a taking pictures that police say concerned a “social media beef.”

Houston law enforcement officials responded to a shooting and located teenager Mareja Pratt lifeless on the scene. Two different grownup victims, Dekambrie Pratt, 20, and Anthony Thornabar, 32, had been taken to the hospital, according to HPD, and are anticipated to outlive.

Whereas police haven’t but recognized the teenage sufferer, Mareja Pratt’s household confirmed the tragic information with ABC 13.

“This seems to contain an ongoing social media beef with our three victims that got here to this location to interact the individuals,” Houston police division Commander David Angelo mentioned, based on the information station.

Kira Walton, Pratt’s cousin, informed ABC 13 that one other woman “saved selecting on her on Instagram, sending individuals photos saying she was a prostitute” and that the opposite woman had been “messing along with her to the purpose my cousin used to cry about it.”

“I really feel like my complete soul was ripped out,” Walton added. “That is onerous on my household. So onerous.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been began to assist with Pratt’s funeral prices.

“My little sister was solely 16 she had a lot life!” he wrote within the marketing campaign’s description. “She was in her books & centered on faculty. Everybody liked her she at all times saved a smile on her face & everybody pleased… She stood out when she walked within the room!”

In keeping with a press launch obtained by PEOPLE, Houston Police say that witnesses noticed a “Black male suspect” exiting “a pink Chrysler 200 and taking pictures a number of instances on the victims.”

“The male suspect, together with three females, then bought into the car and fled the scene in an unknown route,” the discharge mentioned.

Anybody with data surrounding the taking pictures please name the Houston Police Division Murder Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.