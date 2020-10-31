The 5 greatest issues I purchased in October to make working and residing at dwelling simpler

My quest for making pandemic life rather less taxing by way of “Order Confirmed” emails continues.
Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation, $44
The Instagram adverts have carried out it once more. I used to be deeply skeptical that I may accurately choose a basis shade through an internet quiz, however after receiving roughly 13,562 social media adverts for the corporate, I gave in and tried it. And thru some act of magic, it actually is an ideal match. Il Makiage presents a 14-day trial interval for simply $5; you’re not charged the complete worth till after the trial if you happen to resolve to maintain it.
Sharpie S-Gel pens, $13.99 for a box of 12
Can workplace provides resolve all of your issues? Most likely not, but it surely’s value a shot. I’m thrilled with these Sharpie gel pens. I wished a bit extra weight than a regular ballpoint pen, and this provides me only a trace of that Sharpie really feel with out bleeding everywhere. Paired with Post-it’s Miami collection sticky notes, it’s a triumph to remain organized throughout busy days.
Patagonia fleece quarter zips, $99–$119
Throughout an extended weekend at a cabin in Virginia, I made a decision I wanted extra fall gear and made an impulse buy at Patagonia. I snagged two quarter zips: the Los Gatos 1/4-Zip Fleece ($99) and the Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece ($119). Each are phenomenal for working from dwelling and operating errands, however the Los Gatos fleece offers me the nice and cozy feeling of once you first step right into a sizzling tub and you are feeling enveloped by consolation. Have a number of individuals messaged me throughout a Zoom to ask if I’m carrying a fur coat? Sure. Is it value it? Sure.
Cards from Emily McDowell and Friends, $5–$6
As a lot as I’d like to, it’s now not accountable to run to the shop each time somebody I really like has a second to have fun. Each few months, I purchase a bunch of playing cards from Emily McDowell’s shop so I’m lined for birthdays, anniversaries, being pregnant bulletins, engagements, and simply surviving the day. The playing cards function distinctive messages (instance: “When that is over, I’m completely invading your private area.”) and are particularly potent for extending love and care to these going by way of a tough time. The corporate not too long ago rolled out sticker cards, which everybody wants proper now.
OXO Good Grips POP Container, 1.7 quart, $13.99
No, I’ve not watched The Home Edit. However I’ve been holding an eye fixed out for small every day annoyances that I can optimize, and after a bag of rice spilled in all places, I knew I ought to deal with the pantry. It’s vital to measure your cabinets—regardless that I knew I wished to make use of these for rice and quinoa, OXO’s rice container doesn’t really slot in my cupboard. There are, nonetheless, a ton of measurement choices, so it is best to be capable of discover one thing that works.
