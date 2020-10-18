The 5 Greatest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian’s David Letterman Interview – E! On-line

Whereas recounting her 2016 Paris robbery, Kim revealed that she talked about being robbed hours earlier than the occasion passed off. Why? As a result of Kim had traveled with all of her jewellery, together with a brand new ring from husband Kanye West.

Sadly, this lunch dialog turned a actuality for Kim later that night. Since Kim selected to remain in whereas Kourtney went out, their safety guard wasn’t current when two males dressed as policemen barged into her room.

Kim was solely sporting a gown on the time of the theft and thought she’d be sexually assaulted. As a substitute, Kim’s legs and wrists had been tied, and duct tape was positioned over her mouth and eyes.

An emotional Kim revealed that, earlier than she was gagged, she begged for her life. Afterward, after the culprits had been arrested, Kim discovered it was a workforce that had robbed her.

“That they had been following me for 2 years main up till this second,” she famous. “I did not know that they’d somebody on the elevators, somebody on the entrance, somebody that moved the digital camera, somebody that broke the door, somebody within the getaway automobile. There was a complete workforce of folks that had deliberate this.”

What’s extra bone-chilling? The workforce confessed to attempting to rob her throughout a earlier journey, however Kanye’s presence scared them off.

She remarked, “Then they mentioned they noticed on social media that I had this large new ring.”