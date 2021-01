South Korean Jegal Sam has been taking part in the piano for 82 years – and continues to be going sturdy.

The 96-year-old has been inseparable from the instrument even since he first took it up aged 14. It gave him a profession instructing which spanned greater than 50 years, and even saved him from conscription throughout the Korean conflict.

Now long-retired, he nonetheless practices on a regular basis – simply in case the possibility to carry out ought to ever pop up.

Video by BBC Korean