





Jayce Moseley, right, holds his high school equivalence certificate and Garibaldi’s gift certificate when Roseanne Boatman, assistant adult education program, points at him.





Submitted





ELKO – Adult Education Program congratulates Jayce Moseley on passing his high school equivalency test.

The 17-year-old Moseley received his HiSet and a gift voucher from Garibaldi in March.

The HiSet consists of five tests consisting of math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay. Moseley said it took him six weeks to complete the Adult Learning Center before taking each exam.

“The teachers have been very encouraging and helpful in trying to push me,” he said.

At first, Moseley said he wasn’t too excited to start the program after falling behind in high school.

“I stopped going to school in my freshman year and it set me back,” he explained. “When I decided to come back, I was so far behind and failed everything. I lost all hope of graduation and gave up. I slacked off until my senior year. At this point I was late and looked for other options. “

The high school equivalency program was supposed to “just finish school,” but Moseley became interested in graduation when he started working on his goal.

“After I started and learned what it was about, I was excited because the program seemed perfect for me,” he explained.