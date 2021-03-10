





Adult education participant Madison Garcia poses in a hat and gown with her HiSet Certificate of Equivalence for high school and a gift certificate from Garibaldi.

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Madison Garcia on passing her high school equivalency test.

16-year-old Garcia received her HiSet certificate and a gift certificate from Garibaldi in February.

She said it took her five weeks to reach her high school equivalency, which enabled her to complete her secondary education faster than normal.

“I joined the adult education program. [because I] wanted to finish high school, ”Garcia explained. “I didn’t have a great experience in high school so I was hoping to just cope with it.”

Describing the school as “a mentally negative place for me”, Garcia said the distance learning that was introduced this school year due to COVID-19 restrictions has become “emotionally stressful”.

“When I grew up, I always wanted to work towards my future. Right now I want the best for my future, ”she said. “That’s why I joined the program. I also wanted to be independent in my degree. “

At first, Garcia said she was “scared” at the beginning of the program. “I was afraid that I would fail. I thought I wouldn’t be as successful as a high school graduate. “

“For me personally, I wasn’t looking forward to doing something for the next few years that made me happy when I knew what I wanted to do,” said Garcia.