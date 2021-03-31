





Adult high school graduate Tate Cundick holds his HiSet Certificate and a gift certificate for Garibaldi when Roseanne Boatman, assistant adult education program, stands next to him.





ELKO – Adult Education Program congratulates Tate Cundick on passing his high school equivalency test.

Cundick, 17, received his HiSet Certificate and a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s Mexican restaurant in March to recognize the achievement.

He said his mother found the program after looking for a way to finish high school earlier than planned.

“I had to be in high school until I was 21 and decided to look for a program to get a diploma,” said Cundick. “My mother found the adult education program and decided to take me in.”

The HiSet, which is a series of five tests covering math, reading, science, social studies, and a written essay, lasted just a few weeks.

“It took me eight weeks to complete my HiSet and get my high school certificate of equivalency,” said Cundick.

At first he admitted doubts and concerns about the difficulty of the exams, but preliminary tests allayed his fears.

“It helped me settle in and show me what to expect on the test,” said Cundick.

He praised the program and the trainers for making the process “as enjoyable as possible”.

“My time there was great and I graduated in the end,” recalled Cundick. “It’s a very good program with a lot of help and encouragement. With the help of the instructors, making my HiSet was very easy and well worth the work in the long run. “