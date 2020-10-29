The Child-Sitters Membership Forged Recreates Iconic Theme Track Whereas Saying Season 2 Renewal – E! On-line

Lastly some excellent news: The Baby-Sitters Club is again in enterprise for a season two.

The teenage solid revealed the renewal with a karaoke video of themselves lip-syncing to the present’s theme music, “Say Good day To Your Buddies,” made well-known by the TV series in 1990.

In the clip out on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the actresses modified the lyrics from “You may all the time depend on me and I can depend on you/ Good instances, unhealthy instances, in between, my associates will see me by way of” to be “You may all the time depend on me and I can depend on you/ Good instances, unhealthy instances, in between, and we’ll be getting a season two.”

On the finish, star Shay Rudolph (who performs Stacey McGill) made the large announcement much more official by screaming out, “We’re getting a season two!”

The Netflix solid additionally consists of Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Xochitl Gomez (Daybreak Schafer) and Alicia Silverstone, although the Clueless icon did not seem within the renewal vid.