The Bachelorette Was So Awkward and We Have So Many Questions – E! On-line

Expensive Youthful Self,

What’s up? How are you? If this letter is reaching you appropriately, you are sitting in your sofa ready for the Tuesday, Oct. 20 episode of The Bachelorette to start, pondering it is going to be the humorous, sometimes cringe-worthy however in the end foolish time that it often is. Nicely, that is your barely older self from proper after the Tuesday, Oct. 20 episode of The Bachelorette ended, and we’re right here to inform you it is not. It is a bizarre one. It will get deep and awkward and heavy in a method you were not anticipating.

Positive, there are blind folds and strip dodgeball, however there’s additionally desert screaming and a considerably sudden response to the idea of strip dodgeball. Nonetheless, it’s not as enjoyable as you imagined it could be, even with all of the butts. The butts are weirdly unhappy—like emotionally, not bodily.

Sorry this was such a silly use of time journey. Drink some water please!

Love, your barely older, barely thirstier self.