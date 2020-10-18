The Beastie Boys Advert License A Track For The First Time Ever To Assist Joe Biden

The Beastie Boys granted their first-ever advert music license for an advert, and it was to help Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Variety reported:

The Beastie Boys had by no means earlier than licensed any of their songs for an commercial, however that industrial blackout got here to an finish throughout Sunday’s Steelers/Browns recreation when the sounds of “Sabotage” accompanied a spot for the Joe Biden presidential marketing campaign.

A Biden marketing campaign spokesperson stated the Beastie Boys, who had “by no means licensed music for an advert till now,” agreed to using “Sabotage” within the spot “due to the significance of the election.”

Right here is the advert:

The Beastie Boys don’t pimp out their music to promote vehicles or quick meals, however this election is so essential that they’re permitting Joe Biden to make use of one among their most iconic songs to succeed in voters in two important swing states.

Airing the advert through the Browns/Steelers recreation was a wonderful technique. The Steelers are a faith in Western Pennsylvania, and the Steelers/Browns rivalry had a lift within the arm coming into the sport with each groups a mixed 8-1 on the season.

As Donald Trump is unable to compete on TV, Joe Biden is getting an help from The Beastie Boys, you may as well hear the basic Cannonball from The Breeders as nicely, to enchantment to voters in two important swing states with election day a few weeks away.

