The BeyHive Is In Shambles After Beyoncé’s Whole Ivy Park Assortment Sells Out In Seconds

Beyoncé‘s second rendition of her Ivy Park x Adidas attire assortment, appropriately named “The Drip 2 Assortment,” bought out in minutes quickly after dropping on the official Adidas web site, and on the Ivy Park web site.

Effectively, followers have been in a position to attempt their luck once more at this time, Oct. 30th at on-line retailers comparable to ASOS, End Line, and Foot Locker, nonetheless the bots took over these websites in A matter of seconds!

The road consisted of gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear items coming in inclusive sizing, starting from XXXS to 4X. Bey teased the discharge of the gathering final week, taking to Instagram and easily posting “DRIP 2 October 30.”

Related | Kehlani And Her Daughter Celebrate Receiving Ivy Park Gifts From Beyoncé