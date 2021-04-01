For Jane Brenner, the thirst for knowledge has long been in her bloodline.

This fact became evident in the legions of well-wishers personally wishing her a happy retirement or through Zoom meetings last week in the boardroom of the Taber and District Adult Learning Association (TDCALA).

Former and current employees, education leaders, local politicians, and friends and family all came to wish for a woman who would serve as the foundation of adult education advancement in southern Alberta for 36 years as she rides off into the sunset her time as managing director of TDCALA.

Cousin Cecily Nelson shared how strong the roots were in the family tree of continuous learning cultivated in water to quench the thirst for further enlightenment. Brenner’s grandmother was the very first librarian in Taber’s history.

“There are two types of people in the world, the givers and the takers. Jane is definitely a giver. She is one of the most generous people I know. I call it a second mile because it meets all of the requirements of the first mile, but then goes over the mark and goes on the second, third, and fourth mile and beyond, ”said Nelson. “She is following in the family’s footsteps. She has our grandmother, our Nana (Ethel) Hall, who 80 years ago as a pioneer in Taber petitioned the Taber City Council to give her a place to start a library in the community. They gave her an upstairs room in the fire station and she got donated many books, opened a library three days a week and broadened the horizons of countless parishioners. I see Jane carry on this tradition to facilitate education for many adults. “

Politicians from numerous levels of government took time for Brenner at the organized Zoom meeting, where dozens of people waited patiently to speak about how far Brenner’s influence goes in improving so many lives.

“With all of the people you work with, it’s a great contact program with all of the things you do and all of the people you touch. It’s the networks in our community that people sometimes don’t see, but without them there would be a lot less positivity and a lot less progress on the social side of our community, ”said Bow River MP Martin Shields Mar. 23) at the Zoom meeting, which was two screens wide and completely deep at its peak, sparked the legion of heartfelt comments from the people whose lives Brenner had influenced.

Brenner’s influence was not only local in southern Alberta but also in the province. Taber was firmly anchored in the message that thanks to Brenner’s passionate vision, self-improvement was never limited in time.

“Back when we could actually travel (before COVID). Two years ago when I was first appointed minister and visiting post-secondary institutions in the province, someone in my department said if you wanted a really good understanding of how strong and successful community adult education works, and if so You work, you have to go to the guy in Taber and talk to him, ”said Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta’s Minister for Education, to a smiling Brenner who watched the Zoom celebrations with her husband by her side. “It got in my head that Taber is held in high esteem, and I’ve always seen it as a model for incredible success. Definitely saw this when I came down for a quick visit. Everyone would agree on this, largely due to the work you have done and your leadership. Recognize the important implications our basic learners and adult education work are having. It is a remarkable part of our higher education system and affects the lives of so many people. You have made a meaningful difference in so many lives. “

Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop noted that there were 34 different cultures that Brenner and the TDCALA staff had helped with programming breadth in southern Alberta over the years.

Tamara Miyanaga, MD of Taber Councilor and TDCALA Board Member, had seen the impact Brenner and her staff had on its residents in an area of ​​4,200 square kilometers in the area for nearly three years.

“Long before I came to the board, TDCALA gave me an impression of Jane. Not only has she served this organization, but she has built the legacy of building people’s trust through learning skills. Whether they are reading, managing their finances or finding work, she has developed a whole range of people who have made this development possible for our community and beyond, ”said Miyanaga. “It has also developed confidence in itself. I’ve seen people I’ve dealt with from a welfare point of view. We may have helped them rent in another organization, but here she can teach them to read, get a job. It is the whole adage to teach them how to fish and they can take care of themselves. Jane was the person who taught people to fish so they could feed themselves. It’s not just newcomers, but also people who have lived here for a long time. Jane found a way that people can improve. “

This love that Brenner had for everyone who walked through the doors of TDCALA carried over to her co-workers, with many warm words coming from past and present co-workers.

Former employee Donna Sato remembered seeing two sides to Jane Brenner. There was one side that everyone saw in the leadership at the top of CEO Jane’s work triangle. Then Sato met the person Jane because Sato was struggling with some personal matters.

“That was the person who had such a kind heart. My dog ​​had died the day before and the next day I went to work and left my desk for a few moments. When I got back there was a large vase with beautiful flowers, along with a card with wonderful messages from all of our staff, ”said Sato, fighting the tears of memory. “I was like … ‘who is doing this?’ There aren’t many employers who do that. I will be forever grateful to this woman. When I decided to leave Taber Adult Learning, I was so scared to tell you because I was there for a long time and didn’t want to disappoint you . But I got exactly the opposite reaction. You only supported me, and you wrote me this lovely letter, and to this day I still sometimes look at it when I lose a little confidence in myself. You got me taught how to be a good person to different kinds of people. You have been a great blessing in my life. “

Sharon Holtman, a 30-year-old former trustee of the Horizon School Division, was a member of the committee when Jane Brenner was first hired more than three decades ago.

“I remember Jane gave an excellent interview. We knew from her responses that she would make things happen out of her very demeanor. I can and will do that for us and she has had success all these years, ”said Holtman. “At that time, when you could envision a course and find eight students, Jane was helping you find instructors, and you were added to the brochure that came out in the spring and fall. Everyone waited for this brochure and lined up to register. Jane was the master at making everyone feel welcome. “

Holtman was in a festive mood for her Zoom call from home, dressed in a fool / clown costume that matched the theme of her prepared message.

“J-Joy was always a part of her job and forever juggled to keep many balls in the air at the same time. A – Adventurous, when a great idea was presented, it always tried to make it work. Always available, even if it was the 100th thing she did that day. N – Natural talent that made things so easy. Jane never thought that she couldn’t do it while programming. E – Efficient, just look at the past (36) years. Effort, it was always there. Quite simply, she made everything look like this. “

Brenner’s legacy at TDCALA will live on well beyond her retirement. Alf Rudd, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was unanimously adopted as part of a retirement gift. TDCALA approved the establishment of a grant of up to $ 1,000, which will be established out of general funds at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will establish the Jane Brenner Foundational Learning Award.

The burner was tasked with setting the guidelines for the criteria for awarding the scholarship, be it for one or more recipients.

“The whole board is behind it and it will be a great legacy to let the people in this community know how much we value you,” said Rudd.