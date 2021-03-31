Brampton City Council recently frozen corporate royalties in 2021 for all businesses except one sector – adult entertainment.

Mayor Patrick Brown said the decision is part of an ongoing campaign to discourage adult entertainment companies.

“I don’t want (the freezing) to include adult entertainment. This council gave a very clear signal when it came to adult entertainment or massage parlors – that we wanted to make Brampton the worst place in the province to do business in these sectors, ”he told the council on March 10th our community . “

“There are adult entertainment related sectors that we are proud to have the highest royalties in the country in Brampton to deter that these are not the jobs and businesses we are looking for in our city,” added Brown.

Currently, the city has several types of adult entertainment and shop licenses, including three types of adult entertainment licenses, three for body massage parlors, and two separate licenses for shops selling adult goods. While other Brampton businesses will be paying 2020 rates this year, the categories listed above all see an increase.

This is the latest in a series of moral debates or positions recently taken by Brampton Council on behalf of local businesses.

At the same March 10th meeting, the council approved a resolution against 7-Eleven Canada Inc.’s motion to serve alcohol at two locations in Brampton.

“The city considered the application and considered all relevant aspects including: the location and adjacent land uses, the potential for minors to be present in environments where alcohol, noise, loitering and outdoor setting are served, Stations 1 and 5 Couns. Paul Vicente told reporters during a March 17 press conference that the council wanted to have more leverage on the final decision.

At its January 27 meeting, the council voted on a motion from Districts 9 and 10. Harkirat Singh for sending a letter to the provincial government asking local authorities to limit the number of cannabis stores in their communities.

“I have made many residents concerned about the number of applications … I know it is not up to us to limit the (number of stores),” Singh told the council. the Ontario Alcohol and Gambling Commission) if we could look at a cap. “

