The Countdown: Early voting, Biden’s advertisements and the Beastie Boys

Simply over two weeks to go and whereas Joe Biden could also be having quiet week, he made certain it got here after he dropped some advertisements timed for peak NFL audiences which may simply hit a key demographic – one which is aware of 90s music.
He will not be out, however he’s about
The presidential debate explains Joe Biden’s quiet week, our reporter Anthony Zurcher explains:
President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign has reached a frenetic tempo since he left hospital final week. Joe Biden, in distinction, has no public occasions on his schedule.
However anyone who watched TV within the US this weekend, notably these conventional Sunday afternoon American soccer matches, in all probability noticed a Joe Biden advert – they often is the solely manner Individuals can see Mr Biden earlier than this Thursday’s presidential debate.
His marketing campaign is blanketing the airwaves, the results of a record-breaking $383m fundraising haul for September and outspending Donald Trump.
That is additionally about their completely different debate preparation methods. The Biden camp desires their candidate rested and centered, whilst conservatives accuse him of hiding from the general public.
How he performs will nearly definitely outweigh something that occurs this week and his rigorously positioned advertisements will imply he isn’t removed from thoughts.
A political playlist: Beastie Boys vs Village Folks
Conscious of simply how potent music is in politics, the Biden marketing campaign made certain to level out that 90s hip hop act The Beastie Boys, had not licensed music for an advert… till Joe Biden got here calling. Listed here are some songs that made headlines this marketing campaign:
Sabotage by The Beastie Boys: In an advert concerning the impression of the virus on stay music, the mid-90s anthem with its riffs and distortions is featured alongside different 90s hits from bands like The Breeders and Pixies… main some to marvel if a sure middle-aged demographic had been focused.
Pixies and Beasties. That is an advert for center aged x males. I really feel seen.
YMCA by The Village Folks: What’s for certain is that Mr Trump likes to bop to The Village Folks, recognized for his or her catchy disco hits which have been performed at Trump rallies.
Video clips of his shuffling dance strikes to YMCA have gone viral, however many have additionally requested how a conservative motion can embrace what’s seen as a homosexual anthem.
Victor Willis, lead singer of the Village Folks, recently clarified he did not write it as a gay song and in distinction to different artists, has no objection to Mr Trump’s use of it
Early voting in Florida rain
Early voting has begun within the essential state of Florida, which Mr Trump gained by a slim margin in 2016. Regardless of rain within the early morning, queues had been lengthy.
Early voting turnout information have already been damaged in Georgia and Texas – a mix of virus measures and sheer enthusiasm – however it’s nonetheless onerous to know who advantages probably the most from this. Wisconsin can be heading to the polls early.
Final week Joe Biden informed older voters in Florida Mr Trump was not searching for them, however the BBC has also covered the ways the president could win.