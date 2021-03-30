Tuesday March 30th – Thursday April 1st

by: Tavares Jones

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 / 9:35 AM CDT

/. Updated: March 30, 2021 / 9:35 a.m. CDT

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA / KFTA) – If you are looking for a new career opportunity in the marketplace, the Crawford County Adult Education Center is committed to helping you get your resume into the hands of potential employers.

CCAEC is now organizing a drive-thru job fair Tuesday March 30th to Thursday April 1st. of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Is located 605 Alma Blvd. Circle, in Van Buren.

Theresa Baggett and Annie Palmer of CCAEC joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to highlight the event.

“To make Crawford County successful, we had to start with our family units. Whether you need a job, need a better job, want to start your college career, or need resources to get back on your feet, we have all of these things available for free at the Crawford County Adult Education Center. “Said Palmer.

“Our ultimate goal is to facilitate communication between the needs of our local industry and what our families need to be successful.” Palmer added.

Several employers will be present at the job fair. Job seekers are asked to bring a résumé. CCAEC also assists candidates with résumés when needed. A mask is required and social distancing guidelines are in place. For more information about the Crawford County Adult Education Center and upcoming events, please visit here.