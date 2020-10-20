The Crown Casts Dominic West as Prince Charles in Its Closing 2 Seasons – E! On-line

Nothing humorous or ironic happening right here, no sir.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown has solid Dominic West as Prince Charles in its remaining two seasons. Now, if that information had come out in early October, we’d have been like, “Oh certain! The man from The Wire and The Affair!” However now, a lot later in October, we are saying, “That man who left a handwritten note on his entrance yard to elucidate to reporters simply how robust his marriage is? Oh, sure.”

West will play Prince Charles through the interval the place Charles was married to Princess Diana whereas famously having an affair together with his now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. West is lately identified for his main function within the Showtime collection The Affair, wherein he performed a husband who cheated on his spouse. Most lately, nevertheless, he is identified for being photographed kissing an actress who was not his spouse.