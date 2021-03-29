The training sector is used to being ignored and passed over. Despite ongoing budget cuts, a widespread attack on alternative skills, and a global pandemic, not only have we survived, but we have continued to educate, support and support students from some of the most disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as those with intellectual and physical backgrounds, and learning difficulties.

Now I want to make this absolutely and abundantly clear; We do not ask for awards. We don’t want retired war heroes doing the rounds of their gardens to raise money. We don’t even want Boris Johnson standing on Number 10’s doorstep clapping for us. We just want continuing education to have the means to keep changing lives and support our students with employment or higher education. Unfortunately, the announcement of the clawback threshold for this year’s budget for adult education (AEB) has pushed further education into the background again.

It is generally accepted that universities have experienced significant disruption and, as a result, have lost quite a bit of personal provision in addition to vital contact with staff, mentors, and peers in need of assistance with learning. For some inexplicable reason, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education decided to ignore the break in the current academic year, which has dramatically affected enrollment in adult education. The result is that many universities are now in the impossible position of paying back the AEB grant.

Background: Why the DfE Funding Recovery Plan has enraged many

Have to know: The rated content in VTQs can be reduced

Gillian Keegan: FE White Paper on Simplifying the Funding of Adult Education

Over 80 percent of AEB’s annual allocations go towards funding essential programs such as ESOL, Life Skills and Reintegration. I cannot emphasize enough how important these programs are in our communities. For many, these courses offer an important lifeline that connects them with the outside world and opens doors to countless possibilities and decisions that would otherwise never have been possible.

Reclaiming the Adult Education Budget: Teachers struggling to make ends meet

But not only the students will suffer from this discriminatory decision. They are teachers who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, who have rewritten entire curricula in just a few weeks, who have relearned their profession within a few days, who have switched the educational dynamic to remote platforms and in months have done what experts say five Would take years. For all their tireless efforts, teachers will also feel the effects of the recent blow by the Conservative government.

As Steven Ball points out in his work Global Education Inc.The continued budget cuts for the FE and HE sectors have resulted in no other industry other than retail and hospitality having more part-time / meeting hour staff than education. Take this in for a moment. Teachers who have a university degree, earn PGCE postgraduate qualifications, pass rigorous qualification exams and internships to secure apprenticeships will then be denied job security. The government’s recent announcement has resulted in many such teacher hours being either cut or lost to make up for the shortfall. The question must be asked; How can we possibly say that we are a country that cares about our children, our communities, and our education when our teachers are forced to take a second or third job to make ends meet?

Make no mistake, this decision affects everyone in the UK and we have to ask why the government is not realizing the realities of the difficult communication faced by students and teachers in the UK. If the government aims to destabilize continuing education colleges and actively and disproportionately exclude the most socioeconomically disadvantaged students from education, it will succeed.

For you, my readers, I ask you to join the national effort to reverse the AEB decision. Write to your MP, share this post on social media, and appeal to those in power to do the right thing because now is the time to act.

Jennifer Wilkinson is a functional English professor at a college in England