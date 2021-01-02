The Soiled Dozen GOP Senate Coup Plotters Are Apprehensive That Trump Will Major Them

Practically one-quarter of the Republican Senate caucus is supporting an effort to overthrow the election as a result of they’re frightened that Trump will assist primarying them.

Axios reported, “Whereas quite a few courts as much as the Supreme Courtroom have thrown out election challenges made by the Trump marketing campaign and different supporters, these senators are involved that voting towards the president’s needs will immediate him to assist an opponent towards them in 2022 and past.”

Sen. David Perdue of Georgia won’t be able to take part in any election challenges as a result of his time period expires the evening earlier than the outcomes are set to be licensed and even when he wins the runoff, his reelection won’t be licensed for 2 weeks.

It’s doubtless, given the closeness of the runoffs, that neither Republican Senator from Georgia will know their destiny earlier than the presidential election licensed.

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley want to run for president in 2024, which is why they’re difficult the election, however the different ten Senators are betraying democracy as a result of they’re petrified of Trump and suppose that he has the ability to main them.

One in all Trump’s largest accomplishments has been to persuade a bunch of weak-kneed Republicans that he has the ability to resolve their fates when he doesn’t.

The coup plotters are taking part in a harmful recreation, they usually could quickly study that sedition carries penalties.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook