With the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten, the adult entertainment industry has volunteered to close and cease operations to protect the community from the further spread of the virus. These stores and their operations will be closed until the end of the month.

They did this alone and without the need for ministerial regulation. The Minister for Tourism, Economy and Telecommunications, TEATT Ludmila de Weever, said she was grateful for her cooperation in these difficult times that the St. Maarten community is currently in. Further restrictions and closings for businesses have been finalized and will come into effect today, Saturday, August 15, 2020.