Erin Vobornik, MA, Senior Lecturer at Elgin Community College for Adult Education, MA, has been named Adult Education Prosecutor (COABE) for 2021.

“Erin Vobornik has been an integral part of the ABEC department for several years, both as an additional faculty member and as an administrator,” said Elizabeth Hobson, EdD, Dean of Adult Education. “I’m very excited for her as she begins this fellowship and I know she will be a highly effective advocate for adult education.”

The scholarship is a hands-on advocacy training program for adult educators, adult learners, and friends of adult education. During the year-long program, scholars learn how to work with the media, their communities, and policy makers to create change that benefits adult learners and adult education programs. Topics include writing guidelines for media publication, presenting to members of Congress, governors, and other key policy makers, and organizing local programs for adult learners.

“Training and mentoring to promote strategies, funding and initiatives that serve adult education are hard to come by,” Vobornik said. “I had done grassroots effort by emailing state lawmakers, sharing policy initiatives on social media, and incorporating self-advocacy into my ESL classes, but I wasn’t sure that had any impact. Part of a group of Becoming Adult Education It is exciting to find professionals who build and maintain relationships with lawmakers and raise the visibility of the urgent need for adult education and literacy courses. “

COABE’s mission is to inspire educators so that adults can thrive and communities thrive. The coalition is to provide leadership, communication, professional development and advocacy for adult education and literacy practitioners to improve quality services for all adult learners. COABE represents the realm of 65,000 adult educators and offers a variety of services including professional development through annual, state-of-the-art national conferences, more than 50 webinars per year and a peer-reviewed journal. Learn more at COABE.org.

For more information on the ECC’s adult education programs, visit elgin.edu/adulteducation.