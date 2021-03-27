Jacob Frank

Professor Mark Ferrer introduces King Richard II, the star of Shakespeare’s play of the same name, to his adult literary students on March 8, 2021 via Zoom. Ferrer lectures for about an hour before starting a new piece. Then the students take on the character roles and read them line by line.

Professor Mark Ferrer signed up for Zoom on March 8th as a new man with a new Zoom background. Behind him is a Middle Ages painting with gold frame and religious meaning – a detailed depiction of saints, angels and a doomed king.

It was the first week of a new semester at City College Adult education Program at the School of Extended Learning. Ferrer teaches several classes, but tonight is all about Shakespeare and his portrayal of the melodramatic King Richard II.

“First, I’ll try to give you some background information without destroying your enthusiasm,” Ferrer said to the participants, who giggled in response.

The majority of the 20 students are over 55 years old and already know their way around. They joke and catch up as they get Ferrer to make his shared screen bigger. He doesn’t spend every two hours lecturing, volunteer readers address each character as they work through the piece line by line.

Semesters bleed into one another. Almost four years ago, “Hamlet” took several years to complete. But Ferrer said that if you can focus on one of the “deepest” pieces of literature, “it’s not a bad place for a year and a half.”

“These are deep readings,” said Jim Lynn, a retired library clerk and City College instructor who is now enrolled in Shakespeare class. “We love it.”

Adult education is part of the Advanced Learning School Funded by the state and free for everyone over the age of 18. Some classes can be credited, but there is also one robust list There are almost 200 courses available with no credit points, from stained glass to meditation.

“If you fancied pottery, you could be a potter,” said Ferrer.

Although the pandemic has postponed classes online and made certain things difficult to replicate online, both teachers and students have found hidden benefits in Zoom.

Ferrer said he doesn’t have the best of hearing and it can be difficult to follow in a large classroom, but the internet has allowed him to hear and see everyone clearly.

Dave Richo, who teaches a poetry class at Ferrer, has enjoyed the move to online classes.

“I like the fact that people are comfortable in their own four walls,” he said.

Adult education is an option for people to pursue interests that may have been pushed aside over the years. Now that they have time to focus, the educational environment can be encouraging.

“The class is helping provide that structure and discipline,” said Deborah Holmes, a retired social worker in Santa Barbara. “I really, really, really enjoyed her.”

Holmes is enrolled in Writing Personal Histories and English Literature, reading George Eliot’s Middlemarch. She is able to immerse herself in the dense novel in ways that she couldn’t while working full time.

“There are so many distractions in today’s world,” she said.

Ferrer repeated the same sentiment, saying that it was one of the greatest attractions in adult education.

“That’s what you do in adult education,” he said. “You pay attention in ways you didn’t have time to.”

With the Shakespeare students, he said, many read his paper in high school and were not ready for it, but now “they want to come back to it”.

City College adult education is best summed up as Jim Lynn Shakespeare sees it.

“What you get out of it is how big a bucket you bring,” he said. “Inexhaustible Resource.”