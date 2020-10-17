The false US election claims going viral

Picture copyright

Within the ultimate weeks of the US election marketing campaign all method of false and deceptive issues are being shared on social media.

Listed here are a number of the most up-to-date – and false – claims.

Postal votes

The Trump marketing campaign has typically claimed, with out proof, that elevated postal voting (“mail-in” is the American time period) because of the pandemic will result in great fraud.

In truth, electoral fraud is extremely uncommon.

Final week, President Trump urged 50,000 folks in Ohio getting misguided absentee ballots was proof of a “rigged election”.

He repeated the instance at a town-hall occasion on Thursday, when the moderator put it to him that the director of the FBI says there isn’t any proof of widespread fraud.

The elections board in Franklin County, Ohio, stated the poll error was a “severe mistake” however in its response to the president’s tweet, it added: “Our board is bipartisan and our elections are truthful. And each vote will likely be counted.”

The error got here by way of a know-how malfunction – a high-speed scanner stopped working – that meant a bit of greater than 250,000 absentee ballots, for these not voting in individual of their state, despatched out have been inaccurate.

Everybody affected now has the proper voter slip, the elections boards stated, and there are numerous safeguards in place to verify nobody votes twice.

“Dumped” ballots

In September, footage of poll envelopes in California have been shared hundreds of occasions on Fb together with additional unsubstantiated claims of “vote rigging”.

The official County of Sonoma Fb web page published a statement addressing the claims. “The photographs are of outdated empty envelopes from the November 2018 election that have been disposed of as allowed by regulation,” they stated.

The county’s ballots for this yr’s presidential election had not but been despatched out to voters when the photographs have been shared.

Quite a few nationwide and state-level research present that voter fraud is extremely uncommon within the US.

There have been remoted instances of postal-ballot fraud and the FBI is at the moment investigating a case of 9 army ballots that have been discarded in Pennsylvania.

However Ellen Weintraub, commissioner of the Federal Election Fee, which oversees marketing campaign spending legal guidelines, has stated: “There’s merely no foundation for the conspiracy principle that voting by mail causes fraud.”

Marketing campaign advertisements and assault movies

Deceptive movies and adverts vilifying opponents, spinning information and exaggerating the reality are in fact frequent throughout election campaigns – and this one has been no totally different.

Donald Trump Jr posted a video that includes an interview with Joe Biden replying affirmatively – utilizing the phrase “bingo” – when requested about gun management.

However the precise query was not a few wholesale ban on weapons, however quite on one particular kind – assault weapons. Mr Biden does certainly assist a ban on the manufacture and sale of these high-powered weapons, and proposes that homeowners will both be capable to promote them again to the federal government or register them.

The clip and Mr Trump Jr’s tweet dropped any such nuance, nonetheless.

A Democratic Social gathering-supporting Twitter account revealed its personal video on the problem. Referring to the president’s supporters, it claimed: “Hey MAGA, Trump is coming on your weapons”. Hooked up was a clip from a press convention by which the president says: “Take the firearms first after which go to courtroom”.

However right here the president was referring to a coverage of eradicating weapons from the palms of doubtless harmful folks.

Misleadingly edited movies have been a recurring characteristic of the marketing campaign.

This week, a Trump marketing campaign advert was edited to make it appear like Dr Anthony Fauci, one of many leaders of the White Home coronavirus process pressure, was praising the president. In actuality, Dr Fauci was talking about his own response to the pandemic.

We have additionally seen marketing campaign adverts on Fb push inaccurate claims.

A frequent falsehood consists of allegations that the president known as coronavirus a “hoax”. An advert seen just a few hundred thousand occasions on Fb this week and promoted by “Shade Of Change PAC” – a “political motion committee” separate from the political events – consists of the false declare.

Whereas he has at occasions made wildly unscientific statements, President Trump didn’t straight name coronavirus a hoax. The hearsay appears to stem from a speech he gave earlier within the yr, by which he known as the Democratic Social gathering’s response to his dealing with of the pandemic “their new hoax”.

Following the primary presidential debate, the Trump marketing campaign posted advertisements promoting a false claim that Joe Biden wore an earpiece.

Additional advertisements falsely claimed Mr Biden had been utilizing a teleprompter in TV interviews.

Conspiracy theories

Tweets producing hundreds of shares in current days promoted a weird conspiracy principle, claiming to disclose secret details about the seize and demise of Osama Bin Laden – an concept that was amplified by the president himself.

An article reporting these unfounded claims finally entered the mainstream dialog after President Trump retweeted it.

The “whistleblower” within the story claims to have data to show {that a} “physique double” of Osama Bin Laden was killed by American troops in Pakistan, quite than the actual Al Qaeda chief.

The article went even additional, with the interviewee accusing Joe Biden of orchestrating a cover-up and the taking pictures down of a US helicopter in Afghanistan in 2011. They supplied no proof to assist the claims.

The accusations prompted fury from a member of the elite Navy Seal unit who took half within the mission. He completely rejected the idea, telling CNN it was “trampling on the graves of a number of the finest heroes I’ve ever personally labored with”.

The creator of the article retweeted by the president admitted on Twitter: “I’ve no proof that the Whistleblower’s claims are true.”

At Thursday’s town-hall occasion the president was requested about his determination to retweet the doubtful article, and responded: “I am going to put it on the market – folks can resolve for themselves.”

Mr Trump has promoted conspiracy theories up to now and in addition became the subject of some when he caught coronavirus.

One significantly far-fetched principle shared on Fb and Reddit this week claimed that Mr Trump has been changed by a clone.

A collage of photographs entitled “The actual Donald Trump by no means left hospital” contrasted photographs of Donald Trump earlier than and after his keep in hospital, labelling him a “new-born clone”.

Although some folks clearly shared the submit as a joke, different feedback urged the thought was taken critically by some.

The president has been seen in public a number of occasions since his launch from hospital, and there’s no proof to assist the wild principle.

This is not the primary time a sitting president has been accused of being changed by a clone throughout an election marketing campaign.

In 2018 a viral hearsay that Nigeria’s President Buhari had been changed by a physique double turned so widespread that the president himself responded, saying: “It is the actual me, I guarantee you”.

