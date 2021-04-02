A mayor’s office, split off from the central government, has set a clawback threshold of 68 percent for its shared adult education budget.

The decision from the Liverpool City area comes after the Education and Skills Funding Agency was widely criticized for setting a 90 percent threshold for the national AEB.

Liverpool’s move was revealed today in a letter from the Association of Colleges to its members.

According to recent AoC projections, the “collective forecast” for the average AEB delivery is now 77 percent, bringing the total national AEB recovery to “£ 59m” with no concessions after ESFA excludes business cases .

The ESFA, which has itself set a 68 percent threshold for allocations for 2019/20, has defended the 90 percent threshold by saying it is a “fair representation of average delivery by grant-funded providers” in the year 2020/21.

FE Week exclusively revealed last week that it was the Treasury that insisted on the 90 percent figure as officials argued that colleges had enough time to reorient themselves for the coronavirus.

In England there are eight combined mayor’s offices with decentralized AEB that set their own funding rules.

The Greater London Authority had previously announced that it would apply a 90 percent threshold this year, just like the ESFA. FE Week asked if that position had changed at all, but the agency was unable to say so at the time due to local elections and Purdah rules.

The Liverpool metropolitan area was asked for a comment.