The diary

The Durango and Cortez Adult Education Center is offering English as a Second Language and GED / High School Equivalence courses starting March 22nd.

All courses are free and take place Monday through Friday online via Zoom. In the mornings, afternoons and evenings, the students can plan their work and family learning. Students receive live lessons as well as targeted tutoring. Classes are recorded for playback. Calculators and computers are on loan.

Pre-registration is required and runs until March 11th.

For information or to register, call 385-4354 via email [email protected] or visit www.durangoadulted.org.