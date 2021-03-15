BIG FALLS – An adult education program in Great Falls called Connections 101 receives national recognition. The program at Great Falls College-MSU helps prepare adults for college, apprenticeship, short-term apprenticeship programs, or a job.

“When I went through life, I never really knew how to get into college,” said Sydney Hess, a student. “This class is definitely a blessing.”

Connections 101 is one of only five programs across the country that has just been recognized as an innovative practice in adult education by the Advancing Innovation In Adult Education project (link).

The project is funded by the US Department of Education.

“They say, ‘Here’s a model. It works, it works fantastic, ”said Tammie Hickey, Great Falls College MSU Career and College Readiness Center coordinator.

Hickey submitted the application for national recognition. She said, “It’s very cool to think that other states, other adult programs, other community colleges, and other workforce partners can watch this and say, ‘Let’s try. ‘“

Like Hess, students Isreal McConnell, Jozeph Drummen and Jon Brady agree that it’s a model worth trying out.

“I’ve been here as an adult for a while since I was 17 and the teachers were the best teachers I have ever worked with,” said McConnell.

“I see what I can do and learn that I may be a little more intelligent than I thought,” said Drummen.

“I dropped out in 2017 and didn’t think I’d go back to school, just work. It’s a great feeling to come here as the teachers have confidence in me, ”said Brady.

For more information on Connections 101, visit the website with this overview:

Connections 101 is a 14 week program that provides adult learners with instruction on developing their employability skills and improving their academic knowledge for a successful transition to higher education, an apprenticeship program, short term training, and / or an immediate job placement.

Offered in partnership between the Career & College Readiness Program, Great Falls College MSU, and the Department of Labor and Industry (Job Service). This free program prepares you academically, offers an OSHA certification, offers 6 college credits for free, offers financial assistance as you advance to college, covers work ethic, and guides you through career research to help you achieve your purpose align. Plan and way!