Something important has been lost in the UK: between 2009 and 2017, the number of part-time students in higher education fell by 53%. Where there used to be a thriving culture of colleges, courses, and evening classes, today the number of adults studying later in life is far fewer than in other countries, including Germany. In the lowest socio-economic groups, 49% had no education since leaving school. Of the £ 20 billion the government spends annually on education after 19 years, 93% goes to those who already have level 3 (high school) qualifications.

The decline is due to austerity, although it made the situation worse. One of the contributors to a new Centenarian Adult Education Commission report released earlier this month describes a “complete change” that has taken place under New Labor. From the 19th century a whole system arose around workers ‘colleges, workers’ education associations and universities. By the beginning of the twenty-first century, the intrinsic value of such institutions and the myriad of possibilities they represented had largely been discarded in favor of a much more instrumental view of “capabilities” as an asset to be traded.

That is not to say that the labor market is not a critical reference point in a discussion of what and how should be taught. The failure to invest in skilled labor is part of a much larger deficit in long-term strategic thinking that the modern Conservative Party has apparently abandoned in favor of a blind and dangerous belief in the laissez-faire economy. With up to nine out of ten jobs expected to be automated within the next decade and companies devastated by the pandemic, the CBI has put its weight behind what it calls “national retraining efforts”.

However, finding new professional training resources for teenagers and adults looking to continue their education in later life is not the only problem. When the commission’s report was released, Alison Wolf, the economist and unaffiliated peer who advises the government on continuing education issues, recalled looking through a “big, thick book of evening classes” as a young woman. The report rightly highlights the climate emergency as one reason why it is important to deepen people’s understanding of the world around them. because the lifestyle has to adapt, but also because we have to find new possibilities for our imagination and curiosity. In the UK, around 9 million adults have low levels of numeracy and reading, which is a waste of talent. Investing in community adult education in cities like Rochdale has resulted in greater savings in health and police.

In Scotland and Wales, government funded accounts have been introduced to improve adult skills. Conservative MPs from the north and groups like Onward ThinTank who have concerns about the frayed “social fabric” of England should gather. Ministers plan to spend £ 1.5 billion on upgrading universities. A new student loan entitlement is to be extended to all adults. However, the finished plans should go much further and involve the councils and replace the money withdrawn from the Union Learning Fund. Schools and universities will always be important. It is time that politicians and civil society took greater notice of the many other situations in which people, especially those in need of a second chance at education, can thrive.