The Irish Wheelchair Association’s Skills Program, which provides job search and employability coaching to young people aged 18-29 with physical disabilities, received an AONTAS STAR Award this week.

The program focuses on developing decision-making skills, critical thinking, self-directed learning, and self-advocacy skills. They were winners in the Social Inclusion – Large Organization category.

The STAR Awards are an initiative organized by the national adult education organization, AONTAS, as part of their annual festival for adult learners. They recognize and celebrate the successes of adult education projects across Ireland.

Since its inception in 2007, the STAR Awards have recognized thousands of adult education initiatives in a wide variety of areas – including improving access to education for all, including people with disabilities, supporting positive mental health and addiction recovery .

Commenting on the project, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “I am delighted to recognize the Irish Wheelchair Association’s skills program for the outstanding work they do. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they continue to provide vital support and services to those most in need of adult learners.

“The work they do benefits the individual learner, their families and their local communities. The STAR Award gives them the opportunity to be recognized for their positive impact on society. “

The Social Inclusion category was sponsored by the Open University in Ireland. John D’Arcy, Director of the Open University in Ireland, congratulated the Irish Wheelchair Association on its success.

He said, “We are excited to sponsor the Social Inclusion category. It was awarded to a truly commendable project providing job search and employability coaching to young people with physical disabilities. “

Colm O’Regan, writer, broadcaster and comedian, will host a special online celebration tomorrow (Thursday) to recognize the outstanding contribution made by all of the shortlisted STAR Award projects to adult and community education.

The awards are proudly sponsored by the Open University in Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), Concern Worldwide, Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and the European Social Fund (ESF). . The sponsors give special prizes to all winners of the STAR Award 2021.