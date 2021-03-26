Share and stand up for justice, law and order …

Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has reportedly halted efforts to prosecute a gang member charged with adult murder, despite the viciousness of the crime and the suspect who is alleged to be loyal to the gang in juvenile detention, according to Fox News. Gascon’s latest decision is one of several new reforms that have caught on with criminal justice attorneys while angering law enforcement and victim attorneys.

Jalen Yoakum was 17 years old when he allegedly shot and killed Ontario, 40-year-old Courtney when Courtney’s car broke down in southern Los Angeles in 2017. While waiting for help, members of a local street gang shot Courtney several times, according to prosecutors.

LA County DA George Gascon (Source: YouTube)

Yoakum was one of the suspected shooters, authorities said. He was originally due to be prosecuted as an adult under former District Attorney Jackie Lacey. When Gascon took office last year, he introduced a number of reforms, including ending charges against juvenile suspects as adults.

Yoakum is due to be released from prison five years after Gascon’s decision.

Gascon withdrew a motion filed by his predecessor’s office to prosecute Yoakum as an adult and withdrew gang and gun improvements against him.

In its first 100 days, Gascon’s office withdrew 77 requests for minors to be transferred to an adult court.

“I have initiated a number of reforms based on data and science that will improve security while reducing racial disparities and the abuse of incarceration,” he said last week. “Our efforts to transform an outdated approach that creates more crime, victims and inequalities are only just beginning.”

Prosecutors said Yoakum continued to claim allegiance to the gang on social media while he was in juvenile detention. Several photos posted by the news channel appear to show Yoakum flashing gang signs and holding guns. One was titled, “You Can’t Hold Da Crip Forever”, referring to his gang affiliation.

Yoakum pleaded guilty earlier this month and is expected to be released from prison at the age of 25 on charges of being a minor.

