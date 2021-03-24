





The Lima Kiwanis Club was out on Tuesday when they visited the Apollo Career Center.







They learned that Apollo Adult Education has the same accreditation as other regional colleges and universities. That they offer general programming, bespoke training, and a GED Aspire program. The school is one of 52 Ohio Technical Centers, one of 30 designated centers for excellent education, and one of the most productive centers in the state. School officials say it is important to get this information out into the community.







Apollo Career Center adult education director Tara Shepherd said, “The Kiwanis are really known for their outreach in the community. They just need to be equipped with the knowledge of what adult education is and what the Ohio Technical Centers can bring back to the Lima community to help adults back to school. At the same time, we can help companies improve their current workforce, possibly some established employees, or just really close some of the skill gaps they may have. “

To learn more about the Apollo Adult Education programs, log on to apollocareercenter.com/adult-education.