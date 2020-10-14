The Macho Enchantment of Donald Trump

PHOENIX — They packed into the room to cheer their heroes.

The group of greater than 100 hollered enthusiastically at Henry Cejudo, a neighborhood hero and Olympic gold medalist, the son of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who had gone on to turn out to be a blended martial arts famous person.

However they had been actually there to have a good time President Trump.

Sporting crimson Make America Nice Once more hats, a number of males held large American flags and stood in entrance of a number of marketing campaign indicators: “Latinos for Trump,” “Cops for Trump” and one other imploring them to textual content “WOKE” to get the newest data on the marketing campaign.

Within the phrases of Eric Trump, the president’s son and the headliner of the occasion, the battle is easy. It’s proper versus fallacious, he mentioned, to a loud spherical of cheers.

“They’re attempting to cancel our voice, guys.”

Males are the core of President Trump’s base. In polling, gender gaps exist in almost each demographic: amongst white voters, amongst senior residents, amongst voters with out a school diploma, males are way more doubtless than ladies to assist his re-election. And little of that assist has shifted within the days since Mr. Trump introduced he had examined constructive for the coronavirus. Polls suggest that this presidential election might end result within the largest gender hole for the reason that passage of the nineteenth Modification a century in the past.