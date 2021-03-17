The state finalists will now advance to the second tier of the challenge, competing with 95 finalists across the country for a grand prize of $ 250,000 and a $ 100,000 prize for the five runners-up.

U.S. state superintendent Tony Thurmond said he was delighted that so many California adult education providers were receiving national recognition for programs that focus on pre-school education. The California Department of Education directly oversees approximately 800,000 adult education students.

“This is a place where we can make a direct contribution to the state’s economic recovery and provide meaningful skills that can be put to immediate use in a work environment,” Thurmond said. “These programs benefit not only individuals but also families and are an important step in empowering disadvantaged communities.”

Many adults miss opportunities because they are not aware of training programs, Thurmond noted, or because they do not have the necessary support to prepare for or gain access to them. The CDE Adult Education Department oversees services for adults who are immigrant, disabled, low-income, homeless, incarcerated, and / or single parents. Adult schools offer free or low-cost courses for adults aged 18 and over. Students can earn a high school diploma or certificate of equivalence, learn about jobs, speak English, and learn how to become a US citizen.

The following providers and programs were also recognized:

The Charles A. Jones Career and Education Center is recognized for plans to expand its current pre-apprenticeship in the manufacturing program and develop it into an integrated training model open to ESL and non-high school students, with a strong emphasis on student interest. The CAJ works with the Sacramento Valley Manufacturing Alliance and the CA Mobility Center, established as the technology and policy-driven center for mobility innovation in Sacramento.

Los Angeles Southwest College / LA Community College District is recognized for the HireLAX program, which gives residents access to a comprehensive construction preparation program offered by community partners. Upon completion of the program, graduates of the program will be competitively positioned by their contractors and local unions to consider placement on a construction project at Los Angeles World Airport.

Mt. San Antonio College is recognized for its focus on health careers as one of the most powerful career paths that allow students to jump straight into credit programs, find employment immediately, or develop more intense skills to enhance their career opportunities. Areas include emergency medical services – paramedics, fire safety engineering, kinesiology and mental health technology – mental health technicians and nurses.