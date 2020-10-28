The Resistance Arrives at Its Greatest Likelihood to Resist

Carolyn Gibbs places on the striped pants first, then the striped jacket. The hat is the ultimate contact. That’s if it’s an Uncle Sam day. For Statue of Liberty, it’s a mint inexperienced costume, a foam halo and a political signal, normally, standing in because the torch.

Earlier than Donald Trump grew to become president, Ms. Gibbs, 59, hardly ever dressed up for Halloween, solely often for a fancy dress occasion.

However for the higher a part of 4 years, she has proven as much as rallies in buying facilities of suburban Pittsburgh in elaborate costumes, prepared for the position of playful protester.

“I’m keen to make a idiot of myself for democracy,” is how she typically places it.

But for all her playfulness — and it’s boundless — Ms. Gibbs is pushed by a way of anger and residual shock. How might so a lot of her neighbors in western Pennsylvania vote for a person she noticed as a menace? She nonetheless finds herself caught on the query.