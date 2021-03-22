Super Seducer 3 suggests the types of “sexually explicit images of real people” that Steam doesn’t seem to allow. “/> Enlarge /. An image from the censored version of Super Seducer 3 suggests the kind of “sexually explicit images of real people” that are apparently not allowed on Steam.

Valve has refused to allow the controversial pickup artist game Super Seducer 3 for sale on Steam. The company says the game violates a rule and that Steam “doesn’t provide sexually explicit images of real people,” according to messages posted on Twitter by game developer Richard La Ruina.

La Ruina, who describes himself as a “dating guru” and “world’s best pickup artist”, describes the Super Seducer series in press releases as “a humorous full-motion video (FMV) game in which you experience the art of Learn about sexual attraction. “Players do so through adventure-style conversational prompts that are interspersed with filmed actors and show the exaggerated results of those decisions. “I did it with the intent of helping men who are generally shy, introverted and scared of getting close to women,” La Ruina told The Verge in 2018.

The first game in the series was suspended by Kickstarter and banned from the PlayStation Store in 2018. However, this game and its sequel are still available on Steam to this day.

A free demo for the third game in the controversial series was briefly unveiled as part of last month’s Steam Games Festival edition, but was reportedly withdrawn from the collection after an hour when Valve decided to give the game an additional rating. “We’re not sure we can ship the game at all,” Valve said in a message shared by La Ruina in early February (Valve didn’t respond to a request for comment from Ars Technica).

Later in February, La Ruina said he had “clearer guidelines” from Valve on what changes would need to be made in order to gain Steam approval for Super Seducer 3, and later started making “targeted cuts” based on those guidelines and to take “advice from lawyers”. “But over the weekend, La Ruina said that Valve told him they were” at a dead end “and that” we won’t sell or re-examine the game … that decision is final. “

La Ruina wrote that the decision applies to both the original version of the game and a “censored” version suitable for Twitch streaming. He also said he was pursuing an “M for Mature” rating from the ESRB, but Valve suggested it wouldn’t affect his decision.

Find the line

Aside from the specifics, the situation of Super Seducer 3 shows how difficult it was for some Steam game makers to find the line between “appropriate” and “inappropriate” on the platform. While other gaming platforms have detailed (albeit inconsistently enforced) guidelines about what types of content are allowed and what not, Steam announced a new, more comprehensive standard for Steam in 2018. That standard centered on the idea that, as Valve put it, “if you are a developer, we shouldn’t be choosing what content you can create … we decided that the right approach is to allow it to be.” Anything on the Steam Store except what we think are illegal or direct trolling. “

“We’re not the taste police,” Valve’s Jan-Peter Ewert told developers at a Russian gaming conference at the time this policy was announced.

/. A rare, work-safe screenshot of Taimanin Asagi, an adult dating sim who was banned from Steam in 2019. Since then, Valve has been trying to clarify that so-called “troll games” are those that “just try to stimulate and sow” discord. “However, when it comes to non-trolling adult content, certain adult-themed games will be banned while others find a comfortable home on the platform. The specific boundary between these two types of adult games has never been very clear from Valve’s point of view for developers or gamers. A specialist in visual novel localization (who asked to remain anonymous) said Ars in 2019, “The main factor seems to be that they are banning many games based on the fact that characters are wearing school uniforms. There is no other common thread that we have “can find.”

In the case of Super Seducer 3, Valve appears to be citing a reformulated standard of “no ship”[ping] sexually explicit images of real people “in addition to the” illegal “and” direct trolling “standards of the past. The vast majority of the games listed on the Steam Store Sexual Content page contain 2D hand-drawn or computer-animated images on the other Page, titles like “Bad Ass Babes” or “iStripper”, which contain nude pictures of real actors, have recently been removed from the Steam Store (although extremely NSFW talk pages are still on Steam to commemorate their brief availability).

La Ruina previously wrote that he thinks Super Seducer 3 is different from these more explicit apps because “every frame of Super Seducer 3 would be Instagram safe (no nipples etc)”. He also says he’s ready to make any changes to the game necessary to meet Valve’s standards, if only Valve could clearly articulate what they are.

“I don’t feel like we’re at a dead end,” he wrote in a message to Valve. “I’m ready to take a butcher’s knife to the game and it will take me weeks to make all kinds of changes.”