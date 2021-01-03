The Trump Plot To Steal The Election Simply Backfired On Home Republicans

Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican who doesn’t help the election coup, has challenged the seating of the Home delegations in all the states that Trump is contesting.

Kyle Cheney tweeted:

! Rep. @chiproytx has challenged the seating of all Home members from Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and different states being challenged by Trump. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 3, 2021

What Roy is doing right here is exhibiting that Republicans, maybe unanimously, help seating all the Home members who appeared on the identical ballots as Joe Biden within the states different Republicans plan to problem on Wednesday. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 3, 2021

Rep. Roy is sending a message to his personal get together that they will’t have it each methods. Home Republicans can’t declare that the identical outcomes that elected them are legitimate whereas disputing the presidential election outcomes from the identical vote.

The flaw within the Trump election fraud declare has all the time been the commonsense downside that if the presidential leads to these states are invalid, then all the leads to the 5 swing states are additionally not legitimate, and people members shouldn’t be seated.

Simply as it’s not possible to be slightly bit pregnant, additionally it is not possible for an election to be slightly bit illegitimate.

The congressional delegations will probably be seated, however the penalties of this assault on democracy are going to hang-out the coup plotters for a really very long time.

