Breaking bad habits is something that many people struggle with all of their lives. If you’ve ever tried to quit smoking, it is safe to relate to.

We all have our vices, but if yours is an addiction to online shopping, engaging in workplace gossip, or if you can’t stop counting how many “likes” you get on Facebook or Instagram, now is the time Time to bite the bullet and stop.

Here are ten bad habits you need to give up today.

CHEWING FINGER NAILS

Also known as “onychophagia,” nail biting is a common stress reliever habit that affects around half of children ages 10-18, but so does many adults.

Anxious nail biters often do this without realizing it and, in some cases, can leave themselves with infected cuticles and bleeding fingernails. Not only is it unsanitary and gross, but it can also be very painful.

How do I cancel? Try a clear, bitter nail polish that tastes gross – you’ll be less inclined to put those fingers anywhere near your mouth!

SMOKE

Because smoking stopped being cool a long time ago, and by 2020, cigarettes will cost $ 40 a pack in Australia. Ouch.

Giving up cancer sticks is hands down the best decision you can make for your health. It’s often cited as one of the hardest habits to break, but with some strong will, nicotine patches, or Allen Carr’s easy way to quit smoking it can be done.

TAKING DOWN THE END OF OTHER PEOPLE’S Phrases

This is a difficult habit, but it is a step in the right direction to acknowledge and realize that you are doing this. Commit yourself to being a better listener and learning how to wait your turn. You will instantly become much more personable!

DO NOT RECYCLING PROPERLY

By now, you should really know exactly what can and cannot be recycled. One of the most commonly confused things is the takeaway coffee mug. In Victoria, the lid can be recycled, but most cups cannot, as the technology to process the cup material, which is a mixture of paper and plastic, is not yet available.

Visit the Eco Recycle website for information on what can and cannot be recycled.

TYPING WITH TWO FINGERS

I am amazed that throughout my primary and secondary education I was never taught how to touch type. It was a skill I had to acquire on my own that I made by chance through an old MS DOS computer game that I somehow found on my grandmother’s computer.

If you still tap the keyboard with just your two index fingers, enough is enough. There are many resources out there to teach you how to touch fonts. Try a free online course like TypingClub and you will be knocking out words in no time!

DRIVE EVERYWHERE

If you drive everywhere, even if all you have to do is go to the store down the street, you really need to learn to leave your car keys at home from time to time. Go for a walk or grab a bike and get some fresh air – you may need the exercise!

BINGE DRINKING

According to the Foundation for Alcohol Research Education’s 2017 Annual Alcohol Survey, 44% of adults in Australia drink to get drunk, up from 37% the previous year.

If you are a man who regularly drinks more than seven standard drinks a night, or a woman who consumes more than five standard drinks, you should really think about the consequences this has on your health and relationships.

Learning to drink in moderation is not easy, but you can teach yourself first what exactly makes a standard drink. If you are really struggling with a binge drinking problem, there are plenty of resources out there to help you quit. DrinkWise has an excellent list of services available across Australia that specialize in alcohol abuse.

DELAY

Are you always the one who’s an hour and a half late for a dinner reservation? Or are you consistently fifteen minutes late for work because you’re slumbering? As a reminder, it’s really disrespectful to always show up late and force others to wait for you as it sends the message that their time is less valuable than yours.

Are you sure you want to miss out on a job opportunity that you are perfect for just because you couldn’t get to the interview on time? I didn’t think so. Train yourself to go to bed earlier, set your alarm clock on the other side of your bedroom so you have to get up to turn it off, and always leave extra travel time in case of unforeseen circumstances!

Stress eating and shopping

Neither of these things will fulfill you in the long run, and both will only damage your self-esteem and wallet. Sign up for yoga or get a massage as an alternative to dealing with stress.

Talking to someone also always helps, and you may need professional help dealing with whatever is causing your stress. Medicare covers many common reasons for seeking advice and you may be eligible for a discount.

NAGGING

Do you constantly harass loved ones or roommates at inappropriate times for nitpicks? Then you are probably a “nag” and no one wants to be that person. Learn to choose your battles – you really can’t win all of them.

